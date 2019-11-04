Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.42

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 42964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 47,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

