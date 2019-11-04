Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.41. 263,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,575. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.07. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $73.14.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

