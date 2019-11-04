Sciencast Management LP Buys New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 1,055,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,087,580. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

