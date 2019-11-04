Sciencast Management LP Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,587 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

MRK traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $84.19. 359,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,225,604. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

