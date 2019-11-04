Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,040,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,968,000 after buying an additional 74,260 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.7% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,622 shares of company stock worth $2,184,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

CLX traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.10. 67,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.24 and its 200 day moving average is $154.55. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.