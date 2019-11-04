Sciencast Management LP Makes New $997,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,933,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,649 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2,421.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 50,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

RSG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,937. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

