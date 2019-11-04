Sciencast Management LP Raises Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 141.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Etsy were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.78. 226,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,567,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $73.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.31 million. Etsy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.11.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 3,289 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $175,007.69. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,483.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $293,314.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,668 shares of company stock worth $1,216,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

