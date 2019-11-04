Sciencast Management LP Takes $758,000 Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 305.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 471,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,862 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $8,878,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. H2O AM LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 316,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,392,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.