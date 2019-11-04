Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,144,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNG. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $34.27 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

