Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SMG opened at $100.16 on Monday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

In related news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $269,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James Hagedorn sold 105,703 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $11,523,741.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,510 shares in the company, valued at $16,408,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,574 shares of company stock worth $52,112,378 over the last three months. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

