SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SMHI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. SEACOR Marine has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $64.35 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 29.68%.

In other SEACOR Marine news, Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 18,253 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $248,970.92. Insiders have sold 90,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,588 over the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMHI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after buying an additional 149,504 shares during the period. Carlyle Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 6.4% during the second quarter. Carlyle Group L.P. now owns 1,064,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 64,391 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,951,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,115,000 after purchasing an additional 58,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 46,923 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine during the second quarter valued at $550,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

