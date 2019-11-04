Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $42.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,183,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,374. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 90,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $4,887,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,468,167. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,554,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,486,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,637,000 after acquiring an additional 94,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,410,000 after acquiring an additional 717,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 101,002 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 8.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,893,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,208,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.