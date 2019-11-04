Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) PT Set at $18.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Select Medical stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 557,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $54,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,085.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $161,277.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 146,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,360. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Select Medical by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Select Medical by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 332,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Select Medical by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 770,072 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 81,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

