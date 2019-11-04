Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Receives $12.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 118.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 895.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Housing Properties Trust stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 903,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,927. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

