Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.33 ($3.11).

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 186 ($2.43) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 186.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 209.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.61. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 170.10 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 283 ($3.70). The stock has a market capitalization of $782.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38.

In related news, insider David Squires acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £49,250 ($64,353.85).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

