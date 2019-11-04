Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Voit & Company LLC

Voit & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Voit & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 702,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $119,196.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $470,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,589. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ST shares. Compass Point lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cross Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price target on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.48.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

