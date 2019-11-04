Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.36

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.33, with a volume of 8502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cross Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.48.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $470,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $1,341,099.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,155 shares of company stock worth $1,930,589 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.