Sensata Technologies’ (ST) Sell Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Sensata Technologies B.V., through its subsidiaries, is a supplier of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions. The Company produces a range of sensors and controls for mission critical applications, such as thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, pressure sensors in automotive systems, and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors. Sensata’s products include pressure sensors, force sensors, position sensors, motor protectors, and thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers and switches. It develops solutions for specific customer requirements or applications across automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Sensata Technologies B.V. is based in Almelo, the Netherlands. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Cross Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.48.

ST stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $470,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $119,196.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,589 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth $776,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 44.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

