Sentinel (SENT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,104.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Sentinel has a market cap of $2.75 million and $51,104.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

