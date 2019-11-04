SFE Investment Counsel Sells 573 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.04. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,549. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

