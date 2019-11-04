SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHSP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of SharpSpring from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ SHSP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 52,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,479. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 8,233 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $82,494.66. 25.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SharpSpring by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SharpSpring by 14.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

