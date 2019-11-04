Sherritt International (TSE:S) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

S stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of $95.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.17 and a 1 year high of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Europe, Japan, and China. It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

