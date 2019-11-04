Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,063.75 ($13.90).

Shares of LON HFG opened at GBX 1,018 ($13.30) on Thursday. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 855 ($11.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,096 ($14.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,008.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 979.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.88 million and a P/E ratio of 25.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hilton Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

