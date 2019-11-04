Short Interest in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Drops By 5.7%

Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 237,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.2 days.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INSE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 525.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 515,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 432,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.