Short Interest in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Drops By 5.1%

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,760,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 15,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter.

TPH stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $16.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

