Short Interest in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Declines By 5.1%

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

In other news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in Umpqua by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Umpqua by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,960,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,883,000 after acquiring an additional 203,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Umpqua by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,495,000 after acquiring an additional 89,881 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 734,772 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,401,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.