SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Trading 12.8% Higher

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) traded up 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.70, 302,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 153% from the average session volume of 119,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $408.98 million and a PE ratio of -26.34.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 84.84% and a negative net margin of 46.59%. Equities analysts expect that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Scott A. Yerby sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $361,332.23. Also, major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp sold 47,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $958,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 742,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,729,385. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SI-Bone by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SI-Bone by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

