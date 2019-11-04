Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,965 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $309.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

