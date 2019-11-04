Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,936,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,210,000 after purchasing an additional 321,957 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,469,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,974,000 after purchasing an additional 220,448 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,497,000 after purchasing an additional 115,835 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,554,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 115,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,647 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.79. 685,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,151. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $160.88.

