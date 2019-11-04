Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 206.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart acquired 15,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

ABBV stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $82.99. 8,970,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,981,513. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.