Sigma Planning Corp Sells 125,634 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,634 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12,510.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,760 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,630,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 394,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 312,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FVC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.81. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

