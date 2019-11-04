Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

Several brokerages have commented on SIMO. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,624.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIMO opened at $42.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

