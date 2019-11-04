Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

SIMO opened at $42.75 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $47.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.49.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

