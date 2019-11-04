SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Sunday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 114,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,459. The firm has a market cap of $92.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $4.21. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 48.20% and a return on equity of 50.63%. Equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBOW. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

