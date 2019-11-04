SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Receives $67.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SINA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BOCOM International upgraded SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup set a $59.00 target price on shares of SINA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SINA by 53.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in SINA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 31,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SINA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in SINA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in SINA by 668.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SINA stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.39. 41,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.36. SINA has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $70.83.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.55 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SINA will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

