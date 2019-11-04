SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Trading 5.3% Higher

SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.40, 579,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 830,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SINA in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $59.00 price target on SINA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Get SINA alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.74. SINA had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. SINA’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SINA Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SINA. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in SINA during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,912,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its position in shares of SINA by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 3,177,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,698 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,078,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of SINA by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,451,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,602,000 after purchasing an additional 547,320 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of SINA by 532.2% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 587,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 494,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.