Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given a $7.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.45.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,738,461. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $3,039,076.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 265,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 901,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,305. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 1,803.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,054,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 999,316 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 30.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 323,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 75,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

