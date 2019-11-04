SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of SITE stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $89.25. 315,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,511. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 15,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total value of $1,123,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,696,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,554. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $403,000. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

