SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SKM. ValuEngine raised SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SK Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SK Telecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.81. 312,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,933. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.