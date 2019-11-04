SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $8.38

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $8.38. SM Energy shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 7,225,685 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $884.80 million, a PE ratio of 321.00 and a beta of 2.95.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,839 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

