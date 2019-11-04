Smart Sand (SND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. Smart Sand had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Smart Sand to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $96.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI set a $5.00 target price on shares of Smart Sand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

