SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMBK. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $21.50 on Monday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 74.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 341,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 145,465 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 194.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 18.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 225,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

