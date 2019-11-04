SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMCAY. Mizuho raised shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

Get SMC CORP JAPAN/S alerts:

Shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 8.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.67.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SMC CORP JAPAN/S had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SMC CORP JAPAN/S will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SMC CORP JAPAN/S

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.