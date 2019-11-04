Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 2,000 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 533.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 37,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.45. 182,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,169. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

FCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

