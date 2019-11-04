Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 806 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its stake in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Relx were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 10.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $23.83. 34,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. Relx PLC has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

