Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,724.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,724 ($35.59) and last traded at GBX 2,705.32 ($35.35), with a volume of 169453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,636 ($34.44).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,691.67 ($35.17).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,494.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,426.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

