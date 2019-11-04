Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

SNCAF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Snc-Lavalin Group to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of SNCAF opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. Snc-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

