Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$49.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.19.

TSE:SNC opened at C$24.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.80. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$15.47 and a 12 month high of C$50.50.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.33) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.65 billion. Research analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.7704296 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Snc-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is -3.76%.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

