Snovian.Space Market Capitalization Tops $372,568.00 (SNOV)

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded up 58.7% against the US dollar. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Tidex. Snovian.Space has a total market capitalization of $372,568.00 and $97.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Snovian.Space alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00042124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.76 or 0.05849775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001011 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014590 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00045762 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space (CRYPTO:SNOV) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 392,503,835 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,357,780 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovian.Space should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snovian.Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovian.Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.