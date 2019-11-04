Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. 1,620,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,313. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $494.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 23.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 889.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 9.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

